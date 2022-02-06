PM approves proposal for Satkhira economic zone  

Economy

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

PM approves proposal for Satkhira economic zone  

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:02 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the proposal to form an economic zone in Satkhira.

Earlier, the proposal was presented before the Cabinet Division and the premier gave the authorisation, Humayun Kabir made the disclosure in a press conference on Sunday (6 February).

"The economic zone is aimed at boosting the district's economic activities including agriculture, fisheries, vegetables, and the dairy industry," he said.

"Once the economic zone is formed, it will bring more momentum to the industries based in the district," he added.

"Satkhira Bypass Road, the under-construction Padma Bridge will be opened to the public and the proposed Jashore-Satkhira railway line will add a new dimension to Satkhira's connectivity," he remarked.

Top News

Satkhira / Economic Zone / Prime Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

10h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

11h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

2h | Videos
Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

4h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

4h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places