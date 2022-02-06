PM approves proposal for Satkhira economic zone  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the proposal to form an economic zone in Satkhira.

Earlier, the proposal was presented before the Cabinet Division and the premier gave the authorisation, Humayun Kabir made the disclosure in a press conference on Sunday (6 February).

"The economic zone is aimed at boosting the district's economic activities including agriculture, fisheries, vegetables, and the dairy industry," he said.

"Once the economic zone is formed, it will bring more momentum to the industries based in the district," he added.

"Satkhira Bypass Road, the under-construction Padma Bridge will be opened to the public and the proposed Jashore-Satkhira railway line will add a new dimension to Satkhira's connectivity," he remarked.