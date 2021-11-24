People’s interest in paying tax is growing in Bangladesh: Finance Minister

Economy

UNB
24 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 09:27 pm

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the awareness of people about responsibility of paying taxes has increased in recent years.

"In this case, I believe that the 'Best Taxpayer Honors and Tax Cards' programme organized by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will make an important contribution towards increasing the revenue of the government," he said.

Mustafa Kamal was addressing as the chief guest at the event to honour the toppers with tax cards for the best, highest and long term taxpayers in the country.

President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Md Jasim Uddin, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem also spoke on the occasion at Officers Club in the capital.

The finance minister said that the Tax Card is a recognition, an encouragement and inspiration.

Kamal said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the NBR in 1972 and laid the foundation for economic growth and sustainable development of the country.

Bagabandhu realized that main source of development comes from the revenues that the government spends to keep the country's economy going.

"In the war-torn economy of 1972-73, the National Board of Revenue collected revenue of Tk 166 crore against the target of Tk 250 crore," he added.

At present a taxpayer-friendly environment has been created in the country. The number of taxpayers is also increasing at the expected rate. As a result, the amount of revenue collection is also increasing, the finance minister said.

The NBR awarded Tax Cards to 141 individuals and organizations for the best taxpayer of the financial year 2020-21.

In addition, 525 high and long-term income tax payers have received the 'Honorable Taxpayer' award. For the Tax Card, 65 individuals were honoured in the individual category, 54 in the company category and 12 in other categories.

