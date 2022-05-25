Parliament gets Tk341 crore for FY22-23

The Parliament Secretariat Commission on Wednesday approved a Tk341.89 crore budget for the parliament to spend on its development and non-development activities for FY2022-23.

The approval was given at the 33rd meeting of the commission held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The budget for the next fiscal is 1.72% higher than the main budget of the current financial year, which was Tk336.14 crore.

The commission in its meeting also revised the budget for the outgoing fiscal to Tk316.01 crore.

Commission Members Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud were present in the House. Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury attended the meeting on special invitation.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin later told reporters that the parliament spent less than the allocation for the current FY21-22. 

"We can return around Tk 80 crore at the end of the fiscal, as per the information from the secretariat officials," she said.

She pointed out that money was saved as there were fewer working days during a session and reduced foreign trips and training programmes due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting increased allowances for its employees and officials while the House was in session. 

Parliament Secretariat's Secretary AKM Abdus Salam placed the agenda of the meeting in presence of the high officials concerned.

