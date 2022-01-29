Molasses import thru Hili rises amid sugar mills closure

Economy

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Molasses import thru Hili rises amid sugar mills closure

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:22 am
Hili land port in Dinajpur. Photo: TBS
Hili land port in Dinajpur. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh used to export molasses to India, but now it has to import the item from the neighbouring country as local production has fallen due to closure of most of the state-owned sugar mills.

Mainly a cattle feed, molasses is also used as an ingredient in poultry and fish feed.

Importer Anwarul Haque said molasses production has halved after half of the country's sugar mills were shut down in 2020-21. On the other hand, its demand has increased rapidly in the last five to six years, especially in the dairy industry.

Whereas the annual demand for molasses is 30,000-35,000 tonnes per year the production capacity is less than 20,000 tonnes in all the sugar mills in the country, he added.

Rafiqul Islam, who came from Pabna to buy molasses at Hili Land Port, said that the supply of molasses to his dairy farm was disrupted. Molasses is not available as per their demand even for a higher price.

Truck driver Al Amin Hossain said he came to Hili to load his truck with molasses on behalf of an importer in Jaypurhat. This molasses will be delivered to dairy firms and feed mills in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Jhenaidah, Chuadanga, Pabna, Chattogram, Dhaka, etc.

Indian truck driver Shan Mohammad brought molasses to Hili from the Indian state of Punjab, covering 1,750 kilometres of road. He said it usually takes five to six days to reach Bangladesh.

People concerned said if the closed state-owned sugar mills are re-opened, it will reduce the dependence on imports.

Molasses import from India started in February 2021 through Hili Land Port, and from July to December, more than 12,000 tonnes of molasses was imported through the port, said SM Nurul Alam Khan, revenue officer, Hili Land Customs Station, adding the government earned Tk3.08 crore.

In December last year, 2,203 tonnes of molasses was imported through the land port, which was 1,752 tonnes in November. Tk3,800 is paid as import duty per tonne of molasses, he added.

He further said four to five trucks of molasses are imported a week on average. Each truck carries around 35 tonnes of molasses.

Top News

Molasses / Hili land port / Sugar mills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building