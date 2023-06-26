Green chilli import through Hili land port begins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 07:48 pm

Related News

Indian trucks loaded with green chilli entered Bangladesh through Hili land port in Dinajpur on Monday as the government has allowed its import  in the wake of surging prices in the local market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

M/s Satata Banijyalay, BK Trade, Promi Enterprise and Royal Trade International-- have received import permits (IP). These organisations will import around 1,900 tonnes of green chilli.

Shakil, a retail trader of Hili market, said that the price of green chilli increased to Tk160-200 per kg on Monday morning after 10 months. "Now it's being imported. The price of chilli may come down in 2-1 day."

Center for Plant Disease Control assistant officer Yusuf Ali said that import of green chilli from India through Hili land port was suspended  on 24 August last year.

Green chilli import has started through Hili land as the government again allowed it, the officer added.

The Ministry of Agriculture permitted 30 importing firms to import a total of 11,600 tonnes of green chillies, said an official release on Sunday. 

Besides, 68 companies have been granted permission to import 55,600 tonnes of tomatoes, it added.

green chili / Import / Hili land port

