Macro-economy was under pressure in Q1: MCCI

Economy

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

Macro-economy was under pressure in Q1: MCCI

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 11:03 am
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh's macro-economy was under pressure in the first quarter of the FY23 thanks to a high rate of US dollar, mounting import payments, negative current account balance, weak remittance inflow and depleting foreign exchange reserve, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI)  

In the July-September review published Saturday, the influential trade body also noted a number of measures to alleviate the squeeze on the economy.   

The MCCI urged the government to stabilise the foreign exchange reserve, manage inflation, boost revenue generation, ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply and extend social safety net programmes.

According to the quarterly review, Bangladesh in the July-September quarter was yet to shake off the Covid fallout completely, as the Russia-Ukraine war interrupted the recovery. 

The chamber said the armed conflict led to rising commodity prices in the global market and roiled the supply-chain. The developments contributed to fuming inflation not only in Bangladesh, but in several countries around the world.     

The trade body noted a decrease in remittances and the widening of the current account deficit which intensified the local economic situation. 

The Taka came under pressure and the foreign exchange reserve started declining sharply, said the review.  

In July-September, the MCCI said the foreign currency reserve was somewhat at a satisfactory position, but decreased subsequently. 

The overall inflation in August rose to 9.52% while it fell slightly to 9.10% in September.

Top News

MCCI / Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) / Macro economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

1h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

14h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

16h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday