Low demand leads to slow disbursal from six stimulus packages

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
08 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:20 pm

Related News

Low demand leads to slow disbursal from six stimulus packages

Sakhawat Prince
08 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:20 pm

Lending in the second round of six stimulus packages under the Bangladesh Bank has fallen short of the target by a big margin in the first six months of the current fiscal year because of a fall in demand from borrowers with many small businesses turning around from pandemic-induced losses.

Industry insiders say disbursements under bailout packages in the first phase were much higher as many clients were in need of emergency financial support when the pandemic was at its pick. 

The situation has now completely changed all together with Covid-19 turning the corner and many small businesses recovering. That is why, the implementation of the economic bailout schemes is running at a slow pace, they add.

However, Bangladesh Bank officials said banks are showing less interest in giving out loans in the second phase as the finance ministry slowed down the release of interest subsidies after the central bank had received allegations of misuse of stimulus loans in the first round. 

In the first six months of FY22, banks disbursed Tk13,974 crore against the target of Tk64,000 crore from six stimulus packages under the central bank.

Covid-hit industries and service providers received only Tk8,958 crore in working capital, which was only 21.83% of the target.

The Bangladesh Bank has set a target to disburse Tk33,000 crore in the current fiscal year in the sector. As of December last year, only 906 industries availed loan facilities. In the last fiscal year, the government announced a loan package amounting to Tk40,000 crore for this sector.

The total disbursements among 4,200 business entities stood at Tk41,661 crore.

To tackle pandemic fallout, the government has so far announced 28 stimulus packages amounting to a combined fund of more than Tk1.87 lakh crore.  Later, the central bank added the export development fund involving $500 million to it.

The Bangladesh Bank is directly involved in 10 stimulus packages. Two packages have been fully implemented, while the remaining eight are under implementation this fiscal year.

According to the latest data, the central bank has a target to disburse Tk20,000 crore in working capital among small and medium enterprises. But only Tk4,247 crore was disbursed in July-December, which was 21.23% of the target. The number of beneficiaries was 30,941.

Under the stimulus package, the Bangladesh Bank has also set a credit guarantee scheme of Tk2,000 crore for the cottage, micro and small businesses in the current financial year. The disbursement under the scheme stood at only Tk32.55 lakh.

Meanwhile, in the light of a slow pace of disbursements, on 30 December, the Bangladesh Bank decided to increase the extent of credit guarantee against loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) to bring more under it. Banks now can lend a minimum amount of Tk25,000 and a maximum of Tk1 crore that the central bank will give a credit guarantee for.

The central bank has set a target for the Tk5,000 crore package in the Pre-Shipment Credit Refinance Scheme. The number of beneficiaries under this package so far is 67 business entities that received loans amounting to Tk504 crore, which was 10% of the target.

In the six months, only Tk233 crore was disbursed from the Tk3,000 crore refinancing scheme set up for low-income professional farmers and small businessmen.

Top News

stimulus packages / Government Stimulus Packages / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Stimulus Aid Package / stimulus loans / stimulus / stimulus package

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

5h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

6h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

5h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

2h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

2h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

23h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals