Investors should be encouraged to establish industries at marginal level: Bida

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia has said investment must be increased at the marginal level to build Bangladesh as a developed country.

"Our agricultural production is high although the country is small in size. So, we need to encourage investors to establish agro-based industry in districts," he was addressing an investment orientation workshop in the capital city on Sunday.

BIDA, in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), arranged the "Investment Orientation Workshop" for additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) from the deputy commissioner's office in all districts of the country, Bida said in a press release.

As the chief guest, Bida chief Lokman Hossain Mia said large-scale agro-based industry, tourism, and other industries should be established in districts across the country.

He called upon both males and females to come forward in this regard.

Addressing the additional deputy commissioners, he said, "Those who are serving people at districts, you have to play respective roles for boosting local investment. Investment should be increased at the marginal level to build a developed Bangladesh."

Bida Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, who chaired the programme, said "With the aim of increasing investment across the country, we have already installed an investment desk at all Deputy Commissioner's offices, so that investors can easily get investment services from there."

Moreover, there are divisional Bida offices in each division to give investment services to investors, she added.

Lauding women's empowerment in Bangladesh and the advancement of women in the workplace, UNDP Bangladesh Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen said it will transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country along with improving the standard of living.