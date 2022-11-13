KSRM to award young architects

KSRM will award young architects this month to inspire future designers of buildings like in other years.

The company on 17 November will present the "KSRM Awards for Future Architects" to three persons based on the ideas/designs of the final year students studying architecture across the country.

KSRM and the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) made the announcement at a joint press conference at the IAB auditorium in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.

In association with the IAB, the "KSRM Awards for Future Architects" is a prestigious award that aims to recognise visionary graduation projects nominated from IAB-accredited architecture schools in Bangladesh.

IAB General Secretary Architect Farhana Sharmin Emu, Secretary (Education) Architect Arefeen Ibrahim, KSRM Senior Manager (Brand) Md Shahed Parvez, Media Advisor Mizanul Islam, AIUB Assistant Professor Architect Ashik Ikbal, Khulna University Architecture Faculty Head Sheikh Serajul Hakim, among others, spoke at the press conference.

Farhana Sharmin Emu said a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) between KSRM and IAB was signed in 2019. Since then, the award is given annually to three emerging architects selected by the jury board.

She said, under the agreement, final year undergraduate students of 11 renowned architecture educational institutions of the country recognised by IAB participated in this award competition.

The top three contestants from each educational institution participate in the final competition. Out of a total of 28 participating student projects, the top three will be selected by a jury board of five senior architects in the country.

According to KSRM, the exhibition of projects will be inaugurated at the IAB Centre at 10am on 14 November and continue for three days till November 17 at 8pm. The exhibition will be open to all from 10am to 8pm daily. The winners will be awarded at a gala ceremony on 17 November at the IAB Centre Multipurpose Auditorium. Each winner will be given money, an honorary crest and a certificate.

KSRM Steel Plant Ltd Senior Manager (Brand) Md Shahed Parvez said, introduced in 2019, the award is presented annually to inspire architecture graduates, honour studio teachers, and schools. Combined with exhibitions and publications, the "KSRM Awards for Future Architects" has become an important avenue for showcasing exemplary student design ideas.

The participating universities are American International University - Bangladesh, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Brac University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna University, North South University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Stamford University, Southeast University and the University of Asia Pacific.

Dr Sheikh Serajul Hakim, head of Khulna University Faculty of Architecture, said in response to a journalist's question, architects work with responsibility towards the environment and people.

"Many times we have to design buildings completely covered with glass for the needs. But we want the room to have natural light and airflow," he added.

He said that awareness should be created among building owners so that they want to construct buildings keeping the environment in mind.