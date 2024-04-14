'We used 2010's 'Jahan Moni' rescue experience to help free MV Abdullah, crew': KSRM

Meherul Karim, CEO of KSRM Group, speaks at a press conference held at the company's office in Chattogram’s city’s Agrabad Goasail Danga on Sunday. Photo: TBS

MV Abdullah and its 23 crew members were safely released through negotiations with the pirates, using the experience of the 2010 hostage situation involving their ship "Jahan Moni", according to the KSRM Group.

"Our other ship 'Jahan Moni' was hijacked in 2011. It took us a long time to rescue the ship because we lacked experience. However, using that experience, we were able to quickly rescue MV Abdullah this time," said Meherul Karim, CEO of KSRM Group, at a press conference held at the company's office at 12:00 pm in Chattogram's Agrabad Goasail Danga on Sunday.

The MV Jahan Moni was rescued after 100 days of being hijacked with a $4 million ransom.

He added that all the sailors and crew of the ship are safe and sound. No one was harmed.

However, when asked about the ransom, Meherul Karim declined to comment.

According to Reuters, Somali pirates released a hijacked ship, MV Abdullah, and its crew of 23 early on Sunday after a $5 million ransom was paid, according to two pirates.

"The money was brought to us two nights ago as usual... we checked whether the money was fake or not. Then we divided the money into groups and left, avoiding the government forces," Abdirashiid Yusuf, one of the pirates, told Reuters.

Earlier on Saturday night around 12 am, the Somali pirates freed the ship along with its 23 sailors. The ship owner confirmed the release of the ship to the Bangladeshi media at 3:45 am.

Describing the process of rescuing the ship, Meherul said, "We were constantly tracking the ship's position since it was hijacked. We were monitoring where it was being taken from time to time.

"A few days after the hostage-taking, one of the pirates who could speak English started contacting us. We also started communicating from our side, following all international protocols. This is how MV Abdullah was released after a successful month-long communication."

He added that, "Two days ago, we took videos of each crew member of our ship to confirm their safety. All the rules were followed. There were 65 pirates on the ship. On Saturday around 3 am, the ship's captain informed me that the pirates had disembarked from the ship in a speedboat."

When journalists asked the KSRM CEO about the ransom, he said, "I apologise. I can't tell you anything about any ransom. We have an agreement with everyone on this issue. I can't go out of the agreement."

Shahariar Jahan Rahat, Deputy Managing Director of KSRM Group, said at the press conference, "We have to keep some things confidential. We cannot promote piracy." He added that if the amount of ransom money is disclosed, it will be legitimized, reports the UNB.

Shahariar said MV Abdullah will reach Dubai on 19 or 20 April. The sailors and crew will then return to Bangladesh by flight or ship. He said that the decision on how they will return to the country will be taken after talking to the sailors and crew.

Earlier on Sunday, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said at a press conference that the news and pictures being circulated about ransom are not true. The sailors were released through extensive international pressure and negotiations. It may take 15 to 20 days for them to return.