Negotiation in final stage to bring back MV Abdullah, its crew: KSRM

The negotiations to rescue the sailors of MV Abdullah, held hostage by Somali pirates, are nearly finalised, with plans outlined for their release and return after Eid following the payment of ransom, said officials of KSRM Group that owns the vessel.

Mizanul Islam, KSRM's media adviser, told TBS that talks with the pirates are almost in the final stage. "Formal negotiations on the release process are well advanced. We will be able to free the sailors of MV Abdullah after Eid. After freeing them, 23 new sailors are ready to man the ship," he added.

On 12 March, the Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to Dubai, was captured by pirates, along with 23 sailors. The ship is now anchored off the coast of Gedoberjan in Somalia.

Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association, told TBS that negotiations are in the final stage but the exact amount of demanded ransom cannot be disclosed.

He said the sailors are in good health, performing regular duties on board, and maintaining a cordial relationship with the pirates. They are managing water usage and food supplies adequately, without any cause for concern.

Anam added that it might take one to four weeks for the sailors to return home after the negotiation process is completed.

Possible rescue process

According to the Association and KSRM, when a ship and its crew are captured by pirates, negotiations are initiated by the vessel's insurer and international organisations related to shipping. These three parties negotiate and agree on the ransom amount and how it will be paid.

Ransom payments, in cash dollars not older than 10 years, are typically made by throwing waterproof packets of money into the sea from a helicopter around the ship. Once the pirates confirm receipt of the ransom matching their demand, the hostages are released.

KSRM Group said MV Abdullah may be directed to the nearest port, such as Oman. From there, the sailors will undergo health checks before being airlifted back to Bangladesh.

MV Abdullah's capture is the second time that a Bangladeshi ship has been hijacked by pirates. Earlier in 2010, the same company's MV Jahan Mani ship was captured by Somali pirates. At that time, there were 26 people on board, including 25 crew and the captain's wife. They were rescued and brought back to the country with the ship after 100 days.

Lack of information

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar Shakeel, the older brother of sailor Mosharraf Hossain Shakeel, said his family was hoping for his brother's release before Eid, with anxious parents awaiting his return.

"Our anxiety grows with each passing delay," he added.

Mainul Haque, the younger brother of sailor Ainul Haque, said they were frustrated over the lack of information regarding his brother's release.

"Although I occasionally speak with my brother, the situation there is beyond words. We're deeply concerned. We appeal to the ship owners and others involved to swiftly bring back my brother and the other sailors from their captivity," he added.