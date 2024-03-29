MV Abdullah had enough water for two months, crisis not severe: KSRM Group

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
29 March, 2024

The statement from KSRM Group comes as several local media reports claimed there was a severe food and water crisis on the ship.

The hijacked Bangladeshi flag carrier cargo vessel MV Abdullah had enough water for at least two months, so there should be no severe water crisis on the ship, officials of KSRM Group that owns the ship said today (29 March).

The statement from KSRM Group comes as several local media reports claimed there was a severe food and water crisis on the ship.

"There was a stock of 200 tonnes of fresh water in the tanks of MV Abdullah when the ship was hijacked in March. That much water is enough for at least two months, especially in the circumstances of captivity," Mizanul Islam, the spokesperson and media advisor of KSRM Group that owns SR Shipping, told The Business Standard at 7:30 pm on Friday.

The ship also had provision for 25 days for the 23 crew members. That provision should last at least 50 days in the current situation, said Mizanul.

"So there is no reason for a water and food crisis on the ship in just 18 days", Mizanul said debunking media reports.

"If there is any we can solve it through the pirates as we have a communication with them," he said.

Referring to previous hijacking of Bangladeshi ships by Somali pirates, the KSRM Group official said usually in such a situation, when there is any water shortage of food, pirates arrange the supply.

"There is nothing to worry about these matters right now", he said.

Mizanul, however, admitted that the sailors have been consuming water on a rationing basis to avoid scarcity.

Replying to a query, Mizanul said, "We are in communication with the pirates and the negotiation process is going on. We hope we will be able to rescue our sailors very soon."

Echoing Mizanul's statement, Captain Shakhawat Hossain, general secretary of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association, said the demand for water goes down during Ramadan.

"As the sailors are in a captive situation they are under pressure all the time which will make them consume less water", he said adding, "I do not think there will be any water crisis in the ship right now.

MV Abdullah was hijacked by Somali pirates from about 600 nautical miles off the coast in the Indian Ocean on 12 March.

The ship carrying 23 crew members and 55,000 tonnes of coal was en route to Dubai from Mozambique.

The pirates made first contact with the ship's owner on 20 March.

