BD Lamps to set up new production line

Electric bulb producer Bangladesh Lamps Limited, widely known as BD Lamps, has decided to set up a production line for manufacturing accessories at its existing factory located at Narsingdi.

The expected cost for the project will be Tk3.20 crore; the cost of the project will be arranged by bank borrowings.

After completion of the project, it is expected that the net sales will be Tk21.94 crore, and the expected net profit before tax will be Tk0.44 crore per year from the said project.

From October to December 2022, its earnings per share was Tk1.74, which was Tk3.15 in the same period of the previous year.

BD Lamps, which got listed on the stock exchanges in 1981, manufactures Philips lighting products under an exclusive licensing agreement with Philips Electronics NV Holland.

It also manufactures electric bulbs, CFL, tube lights, and other lighting products under the Transtec brand.