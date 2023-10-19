Higher costs, weaker taka shrink BD Lamps profit by 87%

Stocks

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:56 pm

Related News

Higher costs, weaker taka shrink BD Lamps profit by 87%

The company declares a 10% cash dividend for FY23

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:56 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

Publicly listed electric bulbs producer Bangladesh Lamps Limited, widely known as BD Lamps, has reported an 86.6% year-on-year decline in profit in the fiscal 2022-23, owing to higher costs and foreign exchange rate. 

In FY23, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.1, which was Tk8.2 in the previous fiscal. 

In its stock exchange filing on Thursday, the company blamed the sharp increase in its finance costs, local currency devaluation, and adverse changes in the duty structure for its profit decline. 

In the July to September quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, the company's loss per share stood at Tk6.6, which was an EPS of Tk1.65 in the same period of FY23. 

The company stated in its disclosure that the quarterly EPS decreased due to a 20.3% year-on-year drop in revenue during the quarter. 

Also, higher cost of materials due to increase in foreign exchange rate and the imposition of higher custom duties after the national budget 2023-24, and increase in finance costs due to higher bank borrowings rate dragged down the profit, the disclosure reads. 

For FY23, the company has recommended a 10% cash dividend. 

BD Lamps, which was listed on the stock exchanges in 1981, manufactures Philips lights under an exclusive licensing agreement with Philips Electronics NV Holland.

It also manufactures electric bulbs, CFLs, tube lights, and other lighting products under the Transtec brand.

BD Lamps / profit / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

12h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

17m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World