BD Lamps to invest Tk1.11cr for new production line

Electric bulb producer Bangladesh Lamps Limited – commonly known as BD Lamps – is going to set up a new production line for manufacturing plastic parts of tubelights at its factory in Narsingdi.

According to the company's disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Tuesday (12 September), the estimated cost of the project is Tk1.11 crore. The cost of the project will be arranged through bank borrowings.

The board of directors of the company has also decided to outsource GLS Bulbs and discontinue the GLS production line as the production cost is high.

BD Lamps, which got listed on the stock exchanges in 1981, manufactures Philips lighting products under an exclusive licensing agreement with Philips Electronics NV Holland.

It also manufactures electric bulbs, CFLs, tube lights, and other lighting products under the Transtec brand.

The share price stood at Tk252.20 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday.