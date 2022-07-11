4-lakh pieces of rawhide collected on Eid day: Bangladesh Tanners Association

About 4 lakh pieces of rawhide have been collected on Eid day and preserved with salt in Savar Leather Industrial City, said Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA).

"Four lakh pieces of rawhide have been preserved with salt in Savar industrial city. This time we did not get the news of rawhide getting damaged. After a week we will collect the salted rawhides," BTA General Secretary Md Sakhawat Ullah told The Business Standard on Monday (11 July).

"Our target was to collect one crore pieces of rawhides. I visited the market yesterday and saw that our collection target will be met. As far as we know, there is no news of any rawhides getting damaged anywhere. This time everyone was ready. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has been monitoring all the time," he added.

Rawhides have been bought in Dhaka so far for Tk750-800, said Md Sakhawat Ullah.

"Traders in Chattogram had set a target of collecting four lakh pieces of rawhides this Eid. They are said to have met that target collection. Those are being preserved with salt. After 15 to 20 days traders will sell the rawhides to the tannery owners in Dhaka," he added.

Meanwhile, the target for collecting rawhides at Lalbagh's Posta this year has been set at 1,50,000 pieces. Of this, 70% have been collected.

However, traders in Lalbagh's Posta said the target will not be met because the tannery owners bought the raw hides directly.

Large size cow rawhides were being bought for Tk900-1000 in Posta on Monday.

"Rawhide prices are good this year. We bought a piece of rawhide for Tk800 on average," Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association General Secretary Tipu Sultan told The Business Standard.

"The rawhides we bought here were preserved with salt," he said.

This year, the price of salted cow rawhide is fixed at Tk47-52 per sq ft in Dhaka and Tk40-44 outside Dhaka.

Besides, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk18-20 per sq ft while it is Tk12-14 per sq ft for female goat hide across the country.

Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was fixed at Tk40-45 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk33-37 per square foot outside of the capital. The price of goat hide was set at Tk15-17 per square foot.