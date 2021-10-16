Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque

BSS
16 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 09:22 pm

Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque

"The government has laid emphasis on increasing the export of agricultural products and producing high-value crops"

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

 Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque today said that the present government is working relentlessly to ensure safe and nutritious food for all.

"The present government is working relentlessly to ensure safe and nutritious food for all. Therefore, pragmatic efforts are being made for better production of the crops," he said.

The minister, also the Awami League (AL) prasidium member, was speaking at a technical session titled 'Valo Uthpadone Valo Pushti, Ar Valo Poribeshei Unnoto Jibon' on the occasion of World Food Day-2021 at a city hotel as the chief guest.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Production activities have already started in accordance with good agricultural methods, he said, adding that if the crop is produced in compliance with these methods, the nutritional value of the food will remain intact and the environment will not be harmed.

The government is taking and implementing effective initiatives in agricultural mechanization, commercialization and processing, he said.

The government has laid emphasis on increasing the export of agricultural products and producing high-value crops, he added.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu addressed the event virtually while Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Mesbahul Islam presided over it.

Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum spoke it as special guest.

Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Muhammad Asadullah and several high officials of the government were present on the occasion.

