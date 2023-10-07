Agriculture ministry opposes plan to import potato

The Ministry of Agriculture gave an opinion opposing the plan of importing potatoes aiming to control price in the domestic market.

As a result, the Ministry of Commerce could not allow businessman to import potatoes.

A senior official of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), on condition of not disclosing his identity, told UNB on Saturday that Bangladesh has enough potato in stock to meet the demand of domestic consumers for the next two months or more, so there is no need to import potatoes.

The official said new potato varieties will be starting to arrive in the market at the end of November.

Sources at the DAE said early varieties of potato has been cultivated in some areas of Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, and Panchagarh districts.

The DAE has a preparation to bring early varieties of potato from these districts to the market in full swing in the last week of November.

In the case of importing agricultural products into the country, permission need to be taken from the Ministry of Commerce, but permission from the Ministry of Agriculture is required for import of potatoes and some other agricultural products.