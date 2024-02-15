Govt to provide Tk7.49 crore incentive to boost jute production

Agriculture

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

Govt to provide Tk7.49 crore incentive to boost jute production

336,600 lakh small, marginal and medium farmers across the country will get free seeds

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 03:28 pm
The making of jute. Photo: Din Muhammad Shibly
The making of jute. Photo: Din Muhammad Shibly

The government has decided to provide Tk7.49 crore as incentive to increase the cultivation and production of jute.

Under this initiative, 336,600 lakh small, marginal and medium farmers across the country will get free seeds, reads a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture published today (15 February).

Each farmer will be given 1 kg of BJRI Tosha Jute-8 (Robi-1) variety BADC seed required for cultivation of one bigha of land, adds the statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Government directives have already been given in this regard and the distribution programme will start at field level soon.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jute Production / Jute / Ministry of Agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

6h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

5h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Foreign currency transactions thru cards soar amid cash dollar shortage

Foreign currency transactions thru cards soar amid cash dollar shortage

20m | Videos
330 people including BGP members are returning to Myanmar

330 people including BGP members are returning to Myanmar

1h | Videos
Pets lead to 40 divorce cases in Kuwait

Pets lead to 40 divorce cases in Kuwait

2h | Videos
The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

3h | Videos