Govt to provide Tk7.49 crore incentive to boost jute production

The government has decided to provide Tk7.49 crore as incentive to increase the cultivation and production of jute.

Under this initiative, 336,600 lakh small, marginal and medium farmers across the country will get free seeds, reads a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture published today (15 February).

Each farmer will be given 1 kg of BJRI Tosha Jute-8 (Robi-1) variety BADC seed required for cultivation of one bigha of land, adds the statement.

Government directives have already been given in this regard and the distribution programme will start at field level soon.