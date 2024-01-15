Ministry of Agriculture issues guidelines to protect crops amidst cold wave

UNB
15 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 01:37 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh's Ministry of Agriculture has released a set of recommendations for farmers to safeguard their crops against the ongoing mild cold wave affecting several districts, including Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Dinajpur, and Panchagarh.

This advisory comes in response to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), indicating that the cold conditions may persist for another two to three days.

Outlined by the ministry's Senior Public Relations Officer, Kamrul Islam Bhuiyah, in a media release, these suggestions are aimed at minimizing the adverse impact of the cold wave on agriculture:

Boro Paddy Management: Farmers are advised to maintain a water level of three to five centimetres in Boro paddy seedbeds during this period of fog and cold. Additionally, covering seedbeds with transparent polythene at night is recommended. In the mornings, water should be drained from the seedbed and refreshed, with dew on the seedlings shaken off to facilitate normal growth.

Potato Crop Protection: The current cold conditions may harm potato crops. To prevent damage, it is recommended to spray fungicides from the mancozeb family at approved doses every 7-10 days.

Mustard Crop Care: Mustard crops may be susceptible to Alternaria blight. In case of disease appearance, spraying the fungicide from the Iprodion family 3 to 4 times at intervals of 10-12 days in approved doses is suggested.

Fruit Tree Maintenance: Regular light irrigation is crucial for fruit trees during this period. To shield young fruit trees from the cold wind, wrapping them with straw or polythene sheets is advisable.

These guidelines are part of a concerted effort to assist farmers in managing the challenges posed by the current weather conditions, ensuring the protection and healthy growth of their crops.

