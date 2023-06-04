Govt provided Tk97,873cr as subsidy for agriculture in last 13 years: Razzaque

04 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque today said that the government has provided over Tk97,873 crore subsidy for the agriculture sector in the last thirteen years.

The minister said this while responding to a query made by ruling party lawmaker Nurrunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3 at the question-answer session in the Jatiya Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"The government has provided a total of Tk97,873.55 crore as subsidy in fertiliser, rebate in electricity and diesel in the last thirteen years since 2009", he told the parliament.

In 2009-2010, the country's total subsidy was Tk4,840.47 crore which includes Tk4,009.43 crore for fertiliser, Tk81.04 crore for electricity rebate and Tk750 crore for diesel.

In 2021-2022, the country's subsidy reached Tk15,168.15 crore which includes Tk14,941.60 crore for fertiliser and Tk226.55 for power rebate.

 

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque / Budget

