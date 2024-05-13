Budget FY25: Women rights org wants collateral-free loans for women

The government should introduce collateral-free loans for women in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha, a women rights organisation, said today (13 May).

"In the budgets of the last few years, there was a lot of talk on providing large loan facilities to women. If a woman takes a large loan, she has to mortgage her assets. But how will women be able to mortgage property if they do not have an equal right to inheritance?" Rokeya Kabir, executive director of the organisation, said at a pre-budget press conference in the capital's National Press Club.

It is also important to take initiative to establish equal rights for women in inheritance laws of the country, said also said.

At the press conference, the Nari Progati Sangha made 11 recommendations for the upcoming budget for women's empowerment which include presenting information on the progress of women's lives through the allocated budget, collateral-free loans for women and making changes in inheritance laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Rokeya stated that the majority of the country's women are deprived of earning opportunities, causing them to live without resources and making them powerless and dependent.

She urged for taking effective steps to increase women's wealth flow in an equitable manner.

Saima Haque Bidisha, professor of Economics at Dhaka University, and Sormindo Nilormi, professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University also spoke on the occasion.