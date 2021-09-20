Govt to provide cash assistance for export in 34 sectors

Economy

TBS reports
20 September, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 03:09 pm

To encourage export-oriented trade, the government has decided to provide subsidy or cash assistance to 34 sectors including four new sectors in the country. 

The new sectors include- tea, bicycles and their parts, MS steel products, and produced cement sheets.

The exporters will enjoy the facility in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Bangladesh Bank will issue a circular in this regard on Monday, bank sources said.

According to sources, the government will provide 4% cash assistance to the four new sectors in return to goods exported in the 2020-21 financial year.

In addition, cash assistance will be provided to EPZ (Export Processing Zone) and EZ (Economic Zone) exporters of the A and B categories this year.

