Federal Reserve Bank representatives meet BB governor

A meeting was held between a team of the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States and the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

Following the meeting, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque told media that this was a routine meeting which was attended by representatives from the Federal Reserve Bank's various departments including risk management department, back office, cyber security unit, relationship management department, and Asia Pacific desk of the bank.

The topics of discussion of the meeting include enquiries about any difficulty faced in transaction with the Federal Reserve Bank, how can their service be improved, enquiries about the governor's action plan for G20 and other global events.