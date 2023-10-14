Myanmar ambassador meets with FBCCI, keen to start direct flight

Economy

UNB
14 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

Myanmar ambassador meets with FBCCI, keen to start direct flight

UNB
14 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 09:56 pm
Myanmar ambassador meets with FBCCI, keen to start direct flight

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) on Saturday emphasised enhancing bilateral business cooperation with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

FBBCI President Mahbubul Alam said Bangladesh and Myanmar have long enjoyed friendly relations. There is a huge trade potential between the two neighboring countries. However, the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is very low.

He has urged to strengthen commercial relations by quickly solving the existing problems between the two countries.

Mahbubul made this call in a courtesy meeting with Myanmar's ambassador to Dhaka, Aung Kyaw Moe, at the FBCCI office in Gulshan in the capital on Saturday.

In response, Myanmar's ambassador said that Bangladesh and Myanmar have historically maintained friendly relations. Myanmar was one of the first 5 countries to recognize Bangladesh in 1971. Myanmar is interested in strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.

The ambassador also expressed Myanmar's interest in starting direct flights between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He (Moe) also said that the Myanmar government is working with the Bangladesh government to solve the Rohingya crisis.

The FBCCI president said trade between Myanmar and Bangladesh has been going on for a long time. Once upon a time trade was done with Yangon by sea from Chittagong. But due to several reasons, the rate of trade between the two countries has decreased slightly.

"Although there are many potential sectors of both countries, we are not able to utilize that opportunity properly. Resolving the existing problems between the two countries, including the Rohingya problem, will benefit both countries commercially," he added.

The FBCCI president also said that Bangladesh has gained a great reputation globally in various products including ready-made garments, the pharmaceutical industry, ceramics, jute, and leather products.

Myanmar can import these products from Bangladesh. Besides, Bangladesh can import various products including rice, onions, and spices from Myanmar, Mahbubul said.

He also said that Myanmar can come forward to meet Bangladesh's energy needs and Myanmar businessmen can invest in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone.

Top News

FBCCI / Bangladesh-Myanmar / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

56m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World