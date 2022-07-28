EU gives Tk20cr budget support to strengthen social security

The European Union (EU) has recently provided €2 million or around Tk20 crore budget support to the Bangladesh government for strengthening key areas of the country's social security system.

The fund will be used with a specific focus on strengthening institutional set-up, the overall monitoring and evaluation framework of the social security services, the introduction of a nutrition-sensitive child benefit programme and improving the social security framework for workers, the EU said in a press statement on 26 July.

The disbursement of the payment comes after a positive decision of the Budget Support Steering Committee of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development in July 2022, it added.

"Beyond the immediate Covid-19 response initiated by Team Europe, this programme represents a concrete first step towards the longer-term objective to establish an adequate and sustainable social security system," Charles Whiteley, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, said regarding the support.

"The EU and its member states are committed to supporting efforts to establish adequate and sustainable social security for workers, with the shared objectives to protect lives and livelihoods," he added.

According to the press statement, the EU has been a committed development and humanitarian partner to Bangladesh since 1973. A €247 million EU budget support programme is in place since 2019 to support the reform activities of the National Social Security Strategy of Bangladesh.