EU gives Tk20cr budget support to strengthen social security

Economy

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

EU gives Tk20cr budget support to strengthen social security

The fund will be used with a specific focus on strengthening institutional set-up, improving social security framework for workers, etc

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 07:08 pm
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Union (EU) has recently provided €2 million or around Tk20 crore budget support to the Bangladesh government for strengthening key areas of the country's social security system.

The fund will be used with a specific focus on strengthening institutional set-up, the overall monitoring and evaluation framework of the social security services, the introduction of a nutrition-sensitive child benefit programme and improving the social security framework for workers, the EU said in a press statement on 26 July.

The disbursement of the payment comes after a positive decision of the Budget Support Steering Committee of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development in July 2022, it added.

"Beyond the immediate Covid-19 response initiated by Team Europe, this programme represents a concrete first step towards the longer-term objective to establish an adequate and sustainable social security system," Charles Whiteley, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, said regarding the support.

"The EU and its member states are committed to supporting efforts to establish adequate and sustainable social security for workers, with the shared objectives to protect lives and livelihoods," he added.

According to the press statement, the EU has been a committed development and humanitarian partner to Bangladesh since 1973. A €247 million EU budget support programme is in place since 2019 to support the reform activities of the National Social Security Strategy of Bangladesh. 

Top News

budget support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

25m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112