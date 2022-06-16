Bangladesh gets $143m from ADB to improve cross-border trade

Economy

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

Bangladesh gets $143m from ADB to improve cross-border trade

The loan will help increase trade volume at three border crossing points by 50% by 2027

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 05:33 pm
Asian Development Bank. Photo: Collected
Asian Development Bank. Photo: Collected

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Bangladesh with a $143 million policy-based loan to improve the volume, efficiency, predictability, and security of cross-border trade in Bangladesh.

The two parties signed an agreement to this end on Wednesday, according to a press statement.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, country director of ADB, virtually signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively.

"ADB assistance will help increase the volume of imported and exported cargoes at the Akhaura, Sonamasjid, and Tamabil border crossing points (BCP) by 50% by 2027 while reducing average customs clearance and cargo transhipment time by 50%," Ginting said regarding the loan.

"E-payment at the three BCPs will be implemented, with their capacity increased to handle 520,000 tonnes per year of international transit cargoes, and central customs laboratory, customs warehouse, and customs regional training academy will be designed," he added.

Besides, the ADB assistance package includes a $90 million policy-based loan, which will support reforms in areas including bringing the country's customs legal frameworks in compliance with international standards, improving cargo clearance processes, and strengthening the capacity of government agencies, according to the press statement. 

To complement the policy reforms, a $53 million project loan will construct integrated land customs stations and land ports of NBR and the Bangladesh Land Port Authority at Akhaura, Sonamasjid, and Tamabil border crossing points, the statement added.

Facilities and equipment for customs clearance and cargo transhipment operations will also be installed.  

Moreover, ADB will provide a $1.5 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund to support the modernisation of the customs legal framework and coordination among the border agencies, strengthen the capacity of the National Bureu of Revenue (NBR) to implement modernised customs operations at BCPs, etc.

Top News

ADB / loan / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

6h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

7h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

9h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

8h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

9h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh