Zeiss to open it’s first “Vision Center” in Dhaka

Global vision care giant Zeiss will open the first "Zeiss Vision Center" in Dhaka very soon, reads a press release.

The German brand ZEISS, with 175 years of legacy, is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics and is one of the biggest vision care brand of the world.

Zeiss spectacle lenses are considered to be the best and around 200 million people worldwide have chosen Zeiss Spectacle lenses. The center will facilitate eye testing using the latest state-of-the-art testing devices conducted by certified Optometrists and will provide an opportunity for eyewear users of Bangladesh an experience at par with global standards.

The center will also present Bangladeshi eyewear fashion enthusiasts with original frames and sunglass and accessories. This will only be the 4th Zeiss Vision center in SAARC region (2 in India and 1 in Sri Lanka). The Vision Center is set to open early next month in Gulshan area.

In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling to $9.74 billion (EUR 8.754 billion) in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2022). ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with over 38,000 employees in almost 50 countries.

Opsis Vision Care Limited (OVCL), an omni-channel eyewear retailer is facilitating the opening of the Vision Center in partnership with Zeiss. Opsis promises to provide only authentic eyewear products to the customers of the country.

In Bangladesh, the traditional vision care methods and eye health system may have certain limitations when compared to international standards and solutions offered by renowned Vision Care brands. Opsis, is partnership with Zeiss, hopes to address these limitations through the "Zeiss Vision Center".