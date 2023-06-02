ZEISS introduces state-of-the-art devices for eye patients in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

ZEISS introduces state-of-the-art devices for eye patients in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
ZEISS introduces state-of-the-art devices for eye patients in Bangladesh

ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronic technology, has launched two cutting-edge medical devices – VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 – in Bangladesh to provide modern healthcare services for eye patients.

This groundbreaking introduction marks a significant milestone in the country's healthcare sector, empowering medical professionals to deliver exceptional patient care with state-of-the-art technology, said a press release on Friday.

The devices were unveiled at an event jointly hosted by ZEISS and Bangladesh Eye Hospital.

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of Bangladesh Eye Hospital, renowned surgeons, and healthcare professionals from Bangladesh were present at the event.

The VISUMAX 800 provides unprecedented precision and safety in various ophthalmic procedures. With its advanced technology and ergonomic design, it enables surgeons to perform corneal refractive surgeries with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and reliability, as per the press release.

On the other hand, Quatera 700 is a state-of-the-art surgical microscope that combines optical excellence with unmatched functionality and marks a milestone in cataract surgery, it added.

Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, managing director of Carl Zeiss India Pvt Ltd, said, "Bangladesh holds immense significance for the ZEISS Group, and we are committed to strengthening our presence and partnerships in this vibrant country. With its dynamic healthcare landscape and talented medical professionals, Bangladesh offers tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration."

Vikas Saxena, regional head of SAARC, ZEISS Group, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 to the healthcare community in Bangladesh. With ZEISS's commitment to innovation and excellence, we aim to empower medical professionals and enhance patient care by providing state-of-the-art technologies that deliver unparalleled precision, safety, and visual outcomes."

ZEISS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

4h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Now | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

7h | TBS Economy
Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study