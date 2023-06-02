ZEISS introduces state-of-the-art devices for eye patients in Bangladesh

ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronic technology, has launched two cutting-edge medical devices – VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 – in Bangladesh to provide modern healthcare services for eye patients.

This groundbreaking introduction marks a significant milestone in the country's healthcare sector, empowering medical professionals to deliver exceptional patient care with state-of-the-art technology, said a press release on Friday.

The devices were unveiled at an event jointly hosted by ZEISS and Bangladesh Eye Hospital.

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of Bangladesh Eye Hospital, renowned surgeons, and healthcare professionals from Bangladesh were present at the event.

The VISUMAX 800 provides unprecedented precision and safety in various ophthalmic procedures. With its advanced technology and ergonomic design, it enables surgeons to perform corneal refractive surgeries with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and reliability, as per the press release.

On the other hand, Quatera 700 is a state-of-the-art surgical microscope that combines optical excellence with unmatched functionality and marks a milestone in cataract surgery, it added.

Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, managing director of Carl Zeiss India Pvt Ltd, said, "Bangladesh holds immense significance for the ZEISS Group, and we are committed to strengthening our presence and partnerships in this vibrant country. With its dynamic healthcare landscape and talented medical professionals, Bangladesh offers tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration."

Vikas Saxena, regional head of SAARC, ZEISS Group, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 to the healthcare community in Bangladesh. With ZEISS's commitment to innovation and excellence, we aim to empower medical professionals and enhance patient care by providing state-of-the-art technologies that deliver unparalleled precision, safety, and visual outcomes."