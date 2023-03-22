ZEISS today inaugurated the state-of-the-art [email protected] in Bio-Medication Engineering (BME) Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka.

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology company operating in the optics & optoelectronics and the only brand to provide both light, electron and Xray Microscopes in Bangladesh,

The dignitaries present at the event included Secretary (Health Services Division) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Md. Anwar Hossain Howlader as the Chief Guest for the event, Additional Secretary (Health Services Division) Nazmul Haque Khan, Director General (Directorate General of Health Services) Prof. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam.

ZEISS [email protected] is a community of ZEISS customers providing in-depth knowledge on research microscopy solutions. The expertise in specific applications of technologies will be a unique source of knowledge to enable the implementation of new technology in the labs of the BME Dept. of BUET. The intent of the latest initiative at BUET is to promote research and academic activities by using state of the art microscopy and healthcare facility. This will lead to the upliftment of overall scientific community of Bangladesh through regular training programs. In addition, this centre will also engage with Bangladeshi Industries in analysing the samples.

Speaking at the inauguration event at BUET, Vikas Saxena, regional head, SAARC, ZEISS Group said, "We are delighted to inaugurate ZEISS [email protected] at BUET, which is one of the most prestigious institutes in Bangladesh. ZEISS has always remained committed to innovation in the field of science and latest [email protected] is a testimony of our continued focus on providing current and future generations of science enthusiasts the cutting-edge technology in form of advanced microscopes and healthcare equipment. Each machine has been devised very carefully with the hope and belief that it will bring a significant change to how researchers view life and substance."

"We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to John Gilbert, regional sales manager Europe, India and Middle East, Bruker Nano GmbH, for his continued support in setting up this lab. Both companies share a similar vision of providing the market with the micro-analysis technique in the field of research microscopy."

"Bangladesh is a rapidly growing market for ZEISS Group. We have very strong footprints in the country when it comes to user-base in different fields of applications. We strongly believe that the country has immense potential and a phenomenal talent pool, all we need to do is provide an infrastructure that enables the next level of growth in the field of science and technology.", Vikas Saxena added.

ZEISS, in Dhaka, is partners with Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements, Armed forces Institute of Pathology , Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, Jessore University of Science and Technology, National Institute of Neurosciences, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, National Institute of ENT and National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO) among others. The brand has a strong dealer and service network dedicated to mapping consumer demands, trends, post-sales services, etc. Notably, ZEISS systems are used for manufacturing and assembly in high-tech industries as well as the exploration and processing of raw materials worldwide.