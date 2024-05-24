World's number one smartphone Honor Magic 6 Pro arrives in Bangladesh's market

The world's number one smartphone according to DXOMARK ratings, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, has arrived in the Bangladeshi market.

Yesterday (23 May) evening, the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone was unveiled at a grand event at the five-star hotel Intercontinental Dhaka. The event was attended by the sole distributor of Honor in Bangladesh and Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Country Director of Honor Bangladesh Mr. Lang, Deputy Country Director of Honor Bangladesh Muzahidul islam, GM of Honor Bangladesh Abdullah Al Mamun, DGM of Honor Bangladesh Shuvonker Golder Jony and many others. Brand Ambassador of Honor Bangladesh Actress Jannatul Ferdous Oishee was also introduced at the Event.

Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited and the sole distributor of Honor in Bangladesh Mohammad Zahirul Islam, stated that after separating from Huawei, Honor has captured the number one market share in the China market by introducing innovative technology smartphones. We have already introduced many Honor devices in the domestic market. Today, the world's number one smartphone, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, has been launched. This smartphone is rated number one according to DXOMARK ratings. Honor's devices are of premium quality, and the Honor Magic 6 Pro will transform the smartphone user experience.

Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Mr. Lang, said that the smartphone brand Honor ensures the provision of various digital and multimedia experiences to make the lives of technology enthusiasts easier and richer. Because Honor is a reliable and affordable smartphone brand. And from today, the premium design, premium flagship smartphone Magic 6 Pro is officially available in the market. This new smartphone has raised user expectations even higher. The Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts an excellent camera segment. Additionally, this phone has an ultra-durable display. The phone's battery life, powerful performance, and various outstanding features are also noteworthy.

The world's number one smartphone, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which has come to the domestic market, is an ideal mobile device for everyday use. The Honor Magic 6 Pro's massive storage (12+512 GB) 5G provides unlimited space. You can use the space for your necessary apps and media as you wish. For photography, the back panel of this phone features a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.4 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.0 aperture. Additionally, the Honor Magic 6 Pro phone has dual front cameras for selfies and creating reels, with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 3D depth camera.

For power backup, the Honor Magic 6 Pro phone includes an 80-watt fast charging technology to quickly charge the 5600 mAh battery, and this flagship phone will also support 66-watt wireless charging technology. Additionally, the Honor Magic 6 Pro phone features Android 14 and Magic OS 8.0. For processing, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 3.3 GHz. For graphics, the phone has an Adreno 750 GPU. The Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone has a 6.80-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1280*2800 pixels, supported by a 120Hz refresh rate. This screen is made of LTPO and OLED panels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 4320Hz PWM dimming.

The price of the Honor Magic 6 Pro in the Bangladesh market is BDT 129,999. Those who have pre-booked will receive a superfast wireless charger stand (100 watts), earbuds, a premium service card and up to 18 months of 0% EMI facility with credit cards.