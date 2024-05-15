OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

OnePlus, one of the leaders in smartphone technology, has finally made its official entry into the Bangladeshi smartphone market through a grand launch event.

Adding to the excitement of this event, held yesterday in Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka, the much-loved brand also unveiled its first-ever smartphone made in Bangladesh – "Nord N30 SE 5G".

This official entrance also brings OnePlus' exceptional after-sales services, ensuring a reliable and trustworthy support system for all users nationwide.

In a groundbreaking move, OnePlus Bangladesh will also offer free repair services for any vertical line issues on the displays of global version smartphones, regardless of the warranty status.

In the first stage, 35 after-sales service locations (22 service centres, 13 service points) will be all over Bangladesh.

Additionally, OnePlus Bangladesh will provide a 7-day smartphone replacement warranty and 12-month smartphone service for the global version of its products.

Md Rubait Ferdous Chowdhury, after-sales service director, at OnePlus Bangladesh, added, "We understand the importance of reliable after-sales service. Our initiative to offer free repair services for the vertical line issues on the displays to global version smartphones is part of our pledge to ensure that every OnePlus user in the country has a positive experience."

Marking the beginning of OnePlus' local production, OnePlus launched their first-ever smartphone made in Bangladesh – the bigger, louder, and faster OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G.

This new device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Platform and houses a large 5000mAh battery supported by 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging.

Beginning with the first locally produced model Nord N30 SE 5G, OnePlus is progressively introducing a diverse portfolio of 5G smartphones made in Bangladesh.

The device will be available for pre-order starting from 15 May and in stores from 22 May for Tk15,999 only (4GB RAM/128GB ROM variant).

OnePlus also announced a Welcome Offer that include a raffle draw, a chance to purchase the device at only Tk30 and win OnePlus Nord Buds 2, or a T-shirt.

Menk Wang, OnePlus Bangladesh CEO, said, "At OnePlus, the launch in Bangladesh is a significant step towards making that vision a reality. By introducing our ecosystem of products and establishing local production, we are bringing our leading technology directly to the users, along with the ultimate price experience."