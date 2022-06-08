World Environment Day 2022 celebrated at AIUB

The AIUB Social Welfare Club-Shomoy of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), in collaboration with the Department of Chemistry, organised a series of events to celebrate the World Environment Day 2022.

Nadia Anwar, the founder member of the AIUB Board of Trustees, inaugurated the vent on 5 June, reads a press release.

Dr Abdur Rahman, associate dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Dr S Mosaddeq Ahmed, head of the Department of Chemistry, Manzur H Khan, director of Student Affairs, high officials and students were also present on the occasion.

Nadia Anwar planted a tree on the campus premises, commemorating the occasion, after which Dr Rahman, Dr Ahmed, and Dr Rabbani presented saplings to the members of the AIUB Shomoy Club as a token to initiate their tree plantation campaign and encourage other students to join the cause.

A rally comprising of members of the AIUB Shomoy Club, general students, faculty members, and administrative officials marched across the campus, with various placards to spread awareness on climate change and inspire us to take necessary steps to save our environment.

Later, a constructive seminar on the World Environment Day – Session to Save the Earth was held in the Media Studio on campus with Saif Islam, program officer at the International Labor Organization (ILO), as the guest speaker.

Saif Islam shared his experience and insights on climate change with the students who attended the session.

Dr Ahmed and Dr Rabbani gave the welcome address and the vote of thanks, concluding the session by presenting a token of appreciation to the esteemed guest speaker.

The series of events motivated students and staff alike to undertake actions to protect and preserve our environment and work towards making the world a better place today to ensure a brighter future tomorrow.