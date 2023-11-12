Winrock International's Ashshash and Robi sign MoU to combat human trafficking and empower survivors

Winrock International's Ashshash, with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with telecommunications giant Robi on Monday(13 November).

The MoU signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at Winrock International – Ashshash's office in Banani, Dhaka, at 11 am tomorrow.

The collaboration aims to provide economic empowerment support to survivors of human trafficking and raise awareness of this critical issue across Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Under the MoU, Ashshash and Robi will work together to empower survivors through economic initiatives. Robi will leverage its social media platforms to amplify awareness about human trafficking and migration-centric issues. This strategic partnership will contribute to the prevention of trafficking and ensure the protection of survivors.

For existing survivors under Ashshash's support services, Robi plans to enhance capacity development by expanding its 'Retailer Training Program' across Ashshash's working districts. This initiative will particularly benefit female beneficiaries, enabling them to start and grow their own businesses.

As part of the collaboration, Ashshash's beneficiaries will receive training on mobile-based product retailing. Robi will provide direct support through talk time sales, training, and capacitation as a mobile financial agent.

The partnership also includes linkages with Robi's regular distribution channels and distributors, extending the reach of services to rural areas.

This joint effort not only focuses on economic empowerment but also aligns with broader sustainability goals. Women entrepreneurship development initiatives and gender-responsive business practices will fall under Robi's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Key figures such as Ms Dipta Rakshit, Country Representative – Bangladesh and Project Director, Winrock International – Ashshash, and Mohammed Shahedul Alam, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Robi Axiata Ltd., will be in attendance.