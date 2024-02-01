The Westin Dhaka hosts 7-day ‘Valentine’s Romance’ celebration

The Westin Dhaka announces a 7-day long extravagant "Valentine's Romance" celebration, starting 7 February.

The five-star hotel will offer an enchanting atmosphere of love, enticing foods, interactive decor, competitions which symbolises the joy of love and the sweetness of relationships, reads a press release.

In the "Eye Area" of Westin lobby there will be "Love Tree" where guests can express their love for their loved one's by sharing a special quote.

Each day of Valentine's week, The Westin Dhaka will have a different event. Special prizes include air tickets and diamond rings to enhance the enjoyment of each event.

Indulge your sweet tooth with Daily Treats' array of delightful pastries and baked goods. Whether you savor the treat solo or share it with loved ones, Daily Treats caters to everyone in the city.

Meanwhile, as the premier buffet destination, "Seasonal Tastes" is set to host a special Valentine's buffet at the hotel. The lunch buffet is priced at Tk 4,500 per person, and the dinner buffet at Tk 8,999 per person. The buffet will feature a blend of international and local delicacies, ensuring a diverse culinary experience.

The Westin Dhaka's buffet menu includes Valentine's Special Carving Station, Live Station, Sushi Station, Exclusive Grill Station and Heart Melted Dessert Items.

To make the celebration even more accessible, the buffet offers a buy one get one free on specific bank cards. Besides, there will be a special romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant "Prego" located on the 23rd floor.

For more information, prices and reservations guests can call the hotline number +88029891988.