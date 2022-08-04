Walton honours 47 personalities, enterprises with ‘Branding Heroes’ Award

Corporates

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Walton honours 47 personalities, enterprises with ‘Branding Heroes’ Award

Walton CEO’s important trade-related directives amid global crisis

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:49 pm
The Branding Heroes awardees pose with Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed. Photo: PR
The Branding Heroes awardees pose with Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed. Photo: PR

Bangladeshi electronics manufacturer Walton has honoured 47 personalities and enterprises with Branding Heroes Award as recognition of their outstanding contribution in raising sales growth through root-level creative branding under its Digital Campaigns.

Coming up with important directives and instructions on trade related issues during the global crisis, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed handed over the crest, certificate and crown to the awardees of Walton and Marcel brands.

The 'Branding Heroes' award giving ceremony was held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday (3 August), reads a press release.

The function was attended, among others, by Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Firoj Alam, Tanvir Rahman, Ariful Ambia, Dr Shakhawat Hossen and Amin Khan, Executive Director Shahiduzzaman Rana.

A total of 21 Walton and Marcel distributors and Walton Plaza have been awarded for their root-level remarkable branding activation and contribution to the sales growth while 26 employees were honoured in different categories for their outstanding performance in branding activities, sales, sales growth, collection, collection growth and receivable growth.

Terming the awardees as "extra-ordinary soldiers", Walton CEO Golam Murshed said, "Great achievement comes from teamwork and strong willpower is badly needed to achieve something unique. We can achieve success with hard work in a united way. We need to change ourselves first to bring a collective change in the society."

The world is going through business recession as it encounters inflation and stagflation. Prices of raw-materials and freight cost are high in the global market with the increase of dollar prices. "Considering the customers' financial hardships during this global economic turmoil, Walton has not increased the product prices according to the hike of production costs. Walton is providing products to customers sacrificing the profit as we want everyone in the country enjoys a comfortable life," he added.

Walton CEO also requested all to be more energy efficient and prevent all kinds of energy wastage at workplaces and homes, saying, personal awareness and little sacrifice in saving energy can be beneficial for all in the society.

Golam Murshed also said that Walton has largest Research and Innovation (R&I) centre in Bangladesh to develop products as per the demands and requirement of customers and it has set up another innovation centre in South Korea.

We are capable of manufacturing and marketing products in accordance with the customers' needs in our own production plant equipped with the world's best technology and machineries. New models of products including refrigerators, televisions and air conditioners are waiting to hit the market soon and we hope that this global crisis will be over soon, he added.

Mudarich Ali Tenu, proprietor of TR Electro Mart in Habiganj, one the awarded distributors of Walton, spoke on behalf the of the awardees, the release adds.

He thanked Walton authorities for maintaining a long business relation with them. He said that Walton CEO's timely instructions will inspire them in running their business.

Walton / Award / Walton CEO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation