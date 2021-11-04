Walton gets President’s Industrial Award for its contribution in hi-tech industry

Bangladeshi electronic giant Walton has been recognised with the 'President's Award for Industrial Development 2019' in recognition of its contribution to the private sector, employment generation and economy of the country.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited got the prestigious award as the top organisation in the high-tech industry category this year, reads a press release.

The award was handed over at a programme held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka today.

A total of 19 industrial units under six categories including Walton have received the awards this year.

President Abdul Hamid was virtually present as the chief guest while Planning Minister MA Mannan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for industries ministry Kamal Ahmed Majumder were present as special guests. Zakia Sultana, Secretary of the industries ministry, presided over the function.

Golam Murshed, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, received the award on behalf of Walton.

The award was introduced by the Ministry of Industries in the name of the President to encourage the creativity of the private sectors. Each organisation was given a crest and a certificate as reward.