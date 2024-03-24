Walton exports Tk50 lakh worth of fans to India this month

Corporates

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 09:53 pm

Related News

Walton exports Tk50 lakh worth of fans to India this month

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 09:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Walton, a Bangladeshi electronics giant, has been manufacturing high-quality, energy-efficient electric fans in its factories using advanced technology.

In addition to meeting domestic demand, Walton fans, tagged "Made in Bangladesh," are also being exported abroad.

As part of this effort, Walton has exported Tk50 lakh worth of fans to West Bengal, India, this month. Through this, Walton has achieved another new milestone in expanding the export market for Walton products in the Indian market, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abdul Latif, head of Walton Fan's Global Business Operation Division, said, "Walton has been exporting fans to West Bengal since 2022. As part of this, Walton exported fans worth a total of Tk50 lakh to the state this month. The exported fans include stand fans, table fans, and tornado fans. Local dealers from various districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Noida, Howrah, Hooghly, Bardhaman, Malda, Siliguri, Barasat, East and West Medinipur have taken the fans from Walton."

Sohel Rana, chief business officer (CBO) of Walton Electrical Appliances, said, "India is a promising and huge market. The demand and export of Walton fans are increasing every year in the country. One of the main reasons for this is the high quality of Walton fans, the use of the latest technology, extensive power saving, durability and longevity. According to him, this export process is working as a milestone in achieving Walton's 'Vision Go Global 2030' goal of becoming one of the best global brands."

"Walton is exporting fans to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Yemen and East Timor besides India. Wherever Walton products are going in the world, they are bringing a good name for Bangladesh," he added.

Zakirur Rahman Sezan, brand manager of Walton Electrical Appliances, said, "Walton is exporting products manufactured in its factories to meet domestic demand and through more than 100 business partners worldwide. Walton Fan Manufacturing Plant at Chandra, Gazipur has a monthly production capacity of 4 lakh units of fans with its management. Walton is currently manufacturing fans in over 100 models in 12 categories. In addition to the local market, Walton has also received export orders for fans from several other countries."

Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

11h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

3h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

1h | Videos
Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

2h | Videos
Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

4h | Videos