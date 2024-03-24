Walton exports Tk50 lakh worth of fans to India this month

Walton, a Bangladeshi electronics giant, has been manufacturing high-quality, energy-efficient electric fans in its factories using advanced technology.

In addition to meeting domestic demand, Walton fans, tagged "Made in Bangladesh," are also being exported abroad.

As part of this effort, Walton has exported Tk50 lakh worth of fans to West Bengal, India, this month. Through this, Walton has achieved another new milestone in expanding the export market for Walton products in the Indian market, reads a press release.

Abdul Latif, head of Walton Fan's Global Business Operation Division, said, "Walton has been exporting fans to West Bengal since 2022. As part of this, Walton exported fans worth a total of Tk50 lakh to the state this month. The exported fans include stand fans, table fans, and tornado fans. Local dealers from various districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Noida, Howrah, Hooghly, Bardhaman, Malda, Siliguri, Barasat, East and West Medinipur have taken the fans from Walton."

Sohel Rana, chief business officer (CBO) of Walton Electrical Appliances, said, "India is a promising and huge market. The demand and export of Walton fans are increasing every year in the country. One of the main reasons for this is the high quality of Walton fans, the use of the latest technology, extensive power saving, durability and longevity. According to him, this export process is working as a milestone in achieving Walton's 'Vision Go Global 2030' goal of becoming one of the best global brands."

"Walton is exporting fans to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Yemen and East Timor besides India. Wherever Walton products are going in the world, they are bringing a good name for Bangladesh," he added.

Zakirur Rahman Sezan, brand manager of Walton Electrical Appliances, said, "Walton is exporting products manufactured in its factories to meet domestic demand and through more than 100 business partners worldwide. Walton Fan Manufacturing Plant at Chandra, Gazipur has a monthly production capacity of 4 lakh units of fans with its management. Walton is currently manufacturing fans in over 100 models in 12 categories. In addition to the local market, Walton has also received export orders for fans from several other countries."