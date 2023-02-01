Walton conferred with 'Best Innovation' & 'Best Stall' awards at DITF-23

As the 27th edition of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) wraps up, Bangladeshi electronics brand Walton gets conferred with the 'Best Innovation Award' as well as the 'Best Electronics Stall Award' at the DITF-2023.

In this year's DITF, eye-catching Walton stall drew visitors exhibiting state-of-the art sustainable eco-friendly innovative smart appliances, reads a press release.

In this category, Walton secured the first prize. The awards were handed over to Walton representatives at the concluding ceremony of the 27th DITF held at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal in the capital on Tuesday (31 January).

A total of 47 organisations were awarded in 14 categories at the 27th DITF.

The fair's organisers – Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) – first-ever introduced the innovation award at this year's DITF.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Protik, attended the function as the chief guest while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu were special guests.

The DITF's concluding ceremony was presided over by Commerce Ministry's Senior Additional Secretary Md Hafizur Rahman. EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Photo: PR

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Plc's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md Humayun Kabir received crests and certificates of the 'Best Innovation Award' and 'Best Electronics Stall Award' from the guests.

After introducing the highest VAT payer award category at the DITF, Walton received the award for the 14 consecutive years.

In addition, almost in every year, Walton secured the best premier stall award by erecting eye-catching stall at the DITF, adds the release.

The trade fair has been organised at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal since last year.

Walton has been exhibiting new technologies and innovations at trade fairs held at permanent exhibition centres in the atmosphere of international fairs.

At the 27th DITF, Walton's eco-friendly sustainable smart appliances with advanced and innovative features drew the attention of domestic and foreign visitors. These products included Walton smart refrigerator, smart television, smart air conditioner, smart table, smart washing machine, elevator, smartphone, computer products, various kinds of digital devices, including Walton's new product e-bike.

Upcoming models of next generation innovative sustainable green technology products are displayed at the Walton stall. Along with consumer electronics, Walton also displayed various industrial solutions including LGP, LDP, nut, bolt, screw, etc.

The visitors were impressed by the world-class 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled sustainable technology products of Walton.