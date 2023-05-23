Wallet friendly culinary treats now a reality: foodpanda 

Ordering food online has become a regular occurrence in our fast-paced lives. As technology continues to advance, more and more people are turning to online food ordering as a convenient way to satisfy their hunger. This trend can be attributed to the time-saving and effortless nature of the process, according to a press release by foodpanda.

Whether it's satisfying our cravings, treating colleagues at work, or simply getting our daily meals, food delivery has become an integral part of our routine. This is especially true for food enthusiasts who enjoy trying out new restaurants and cuisines.

For many city-dwellers who spend most of their day at work, finding time to cook meals from scratch can be challenging. In such cases, food delivery services are nothing short of a blessing. With just a few taps on their smartphones, people can order their favorite dishes from their preferred restaurants and enjoy them in the comfort of their own homes, reads the release.

'pandapro' – a loyalty feature by foodpanda, enables foodies to order-in to their heart's content. As an ardent food lover, she subscribed to the service as soon as she found out about it - opening up an arena to irresistible offers on delivery, pick-up, dine-in and groceries.

Khaleda Zaman is a passionate homecook and a regular user of the platform. According to her, ordering groceries online saves her time and energy of going into a supermarket, and waiting in line to pay. Last year she subscribed to pandapro, which helped her save up on buying groceries.

Just a few weeks ago, Imran Ahmed, a busy bachelor in Dhaka city hosted a long-anticipated dinner at a restaurant for his friends where he was able to avail a 25 percent discount using the Dine-in option on the app. Turns out, hosting lunch/dinner parties for friends and family can be quite easy on the pockets after all.

To make it all even better, such discounts are available on over 1000 popular restaurants, including her all-time favorites like Pizza Hut, Gloria Jeans Coffee, Tastebud, The Manhattan Fish Market Bangladesh and more.

Foodies can now avail this one-of-a-kind loyalty feature to enjoy cost-efficient dining options and exciting perks year-round, including extensive privileges such as free deliveries and lucrative discounts, across all services.

Besides the yearly subscription of BDT 599, there are also biannual and monthly package options starting at BDT 99 only. Payment can be made through bKash, debit and credit cards issued by all local banks.

Arif Hossain, works at a startup firm and finds it super convenient by ordering lunch every day at the office. As a subscriber, he enjoys free deliveries on orders of BDT 350 and above, as he orders more than 10 orders in each month. He also gets an extra five percent off on unlimited pick-ups; and 10 percent (up to BDT 150) off on groceries for orders above BDT 1199 on the app. He loves the freedom of ordering his desired food whenever through the app.

Sarah, Imran, and Arif, along with other customers, have the opportunity to enjoy the finest culinary delights at affordable prices, satisfying their cravings with just a few taps on their devices and a wait of only 30 minutes.

It doesn't matter if you're organizing a movie night at home with friends, or going for dinner at a restaurant with friends; or you need groceries at home, the pro status will offer special deals on delivery, pick-up, dine-in and groceries for you, said the media release.