VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu to make a four-day Dhaka visit

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 09:04 pm

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu. Photo: Courtesy.
VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu. Photo: Courtesy.

Kaan Terzioğlu, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Veon, Banglalink's parent company, is due in Dhaka today for a four-day visit, read a press release on Saturday.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Kaan Terzioğlu will meet several stakeholders and government dignitaries to discuss the progress of Bangladesh's digital transformation, challenges in the telecom industry, and VEON's growth strategy for Banglalink.  

Commenting on the upcoming visit, Kaan Terzioğlu said, "Bangladesh has a special significance to VEON. I am keen to see first-hand how Banglalink is driving VEON's ambitions in this vibrant and fast-growing country."

Kaan Terzioğlu was appointed as CEO of VEON on 1 July 2021. His career spans over 30 years in regional and global leadership roles in management consultation, technology, and telecommunications.

Kaan joined VEON as co-chief operating officer in November 2019 after stepping down from the group's board. Kaan then served as co-chief executive officer from March 2020 to June 2021.

He is a GSMA Board member and previously served on the GSMA Foundation Board and the Advisory Board of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On the other hand, Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh with 3.72 crore user base.

