Swedish Crown Princess Victoria due in Dhaka tomorrow

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow on a four-day official visit as part of her role as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The princess will visit together with the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer, says a press release issued by the Swedish embassy in Dhaka.

The purpose of the visit is to learn about the development journey of Bangladesh and study the progress and challenges in the implementation of the SDGs, focusing on climate, gender equality, the green and digital transition and the role of the business sector, said the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.

The princess and the delegation will hold talks with representatives of the government of Bangladesh, entrepreneurs, organisations, development partners and youth.

They will participate in events focused on the business sector's role in promoting the green and digital transition.

A series of field visits will centre around themes such as climate adaptation, digitisation and local solutions.

The delegation will also visit southern Bangladesh, including the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.