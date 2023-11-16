Banglalink, Summit reach Tk11bn deal for partial sale of towers portfolio

Telecom

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:26 am

Related News

Banglalink, Summit reach Tk11bn deal for partial sale of towers portfolio

Upon the completion of the transaction, more than 2,000 towers, constituting about one-third of Banglalink's tower portfolio, will be transferred to Summit Towers

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, a subsidiary of global digital operator VEON, has entered into an agreement to sell part of its tower portfolio in Bangladesh to Summit Towers Limited for Tk11 billion - equivalent to roughly 100 million US dollar.

The deal includes a long-term service partnership between Banglalink and Summit Towers.

Upon the completion of the transaction, more than 2,000 towers, constituting about one-third of Banglalink's tower portfolio, will be transferred to Summit Towers. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Summit Towers Limited is majority-owned by Summit Communications Group, a Bangladeshi infrastructure group.

VEON has been actively shaping its value creation strategy since 2021, focusing on three key pillars: an asset-light business model, sustained growth in its core digital operator business, and expansion into adjacent markets such as financial services, entertainment, education, and healthcare.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON, expressed the significance of the agreement, stating, "Today's agreement marks a milestone, ensuring efficient use of resources not only for Banglalink but also for Bangladesh as a whole. This deal will enable us to focus on our core business as the leading digital operator of the country and continue addressing the unmet demand in entertainment, education, healthcare, and financial services."

The transaction with Summit Towers is in line with VEON's asset-light strategy and supports the Bangladesh Government's objective of maximizing the efficiency of infrastructure resources in the country.

Muhammad Farid Khan, Chairman of Summit Communications Limited and Summit Towers Limited, sees this deal as a prelude to greater cooperation between Banglalink and Summit, potentially extending beyond Bangladesh into the global arena. 

"With support from VEON, we believe that our collaboration will go beyond the boundaries of Bangladesh, setting an example in the region. We look forward to continuing to work together," Khan said.

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, emphasised the company's commitment to digital transformation, saying, "Banglalink has been successfully transforming into a nationwide digital operator, with internationally recognized high-quality 4G connectivity and leading digital services. Our partnership with Summit Towers enables us to focus our resources on our digital offerings, bridging the digital divide for all and providing an outstanding customer experience to the people of Bangladesh."

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The proceeds from the sale will primarily be used to service Banglalink's financial commitments and generate cost efficiencies, freeing up resources for the company's digital expansion.

Nomura International Plc, Allen Overy LLP, and Dr Kamal Hossain & Associates are serving as financial and legal advisors to Banglalink in this deal.

Bangladesh

Banglalink / Banglalink towers / VEON Group / Summit group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

19h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

20h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

13h | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

17h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

18h | TBS Economy