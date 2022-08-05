USAID opens applications for AI4Resilience Challenge

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has opened applications for AI4Resilience Challenge, a new challenge competition to strengthen the innovation ecosystem for humanitarian challenges and community resilience in Bangladesh. 

The challenge will create stronger support structures for innovators and humanitarian actors to develop, test and scale innovations that complement traditional humanitarian response and build long-term community resilience, reads a press release. 

This is urgent at a time when both the frequency and scale of humanitarian crises are increasing and compounded by climate change – the humanitarian community's ability to respond is stretched thin. 

The challenge is part of the Accelerating Innovation for Resilience (AI4Resilience) initiative in Bangladesh, implemented by the US-based nonprofit Global Knowledge Initiative (GKI) in partnership with Spring Activator, a global incubator, accelerator, and advisory firm. 

The AI4Resilience Challenge supports the co-creation of solutions to catalyze the supply and scale of innovations for community-led humanitarian response and long-term resilience. At the same time, the initiative will enhance relevant capacities, networks, partnerships, and collaboration across the community. 

AI4Resilience has set aside $300,000 in total for challenge participants to support the design and implementation of the solutions. 

Participants will also receive a wide array of support, including a combination of coaching, mentoring, technical assistance, partnership development and events.

Those who are interested to apply for the competition can visit https://gki.smapply.io to submit the application by 20 August at 11:59pm Bangladesh Standard Time

For any queries, please email ai4resilience_info@gkinitiative.org.

