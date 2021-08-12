USAID holds Training on EU compliances on fresh fruits and vegetables export 

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Improving Trade and Business Enabling Environment Trade Activity held a virtual workshop on 11 and 12 August, 2021 to improve Bangladeshi companies' understanding of EU rules on exporting Fresh Fruits and Vegetables.

The workshop titled 'EU Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Requirements: Legal and Practical Aspects' will build exporters' awareness of EU sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for FFVs including marketing standards requirements, said a press release.

Along with specific legal provisions, the workshop also provided a practical explanation of how to meet those requirements as exporters' lack of knowledge about EU regulations and requirements, Bangladeshi agriproducts often face rejection on arrival.

The virtual training included organic, irradiated, and GMOs fruits and vegetables, and included general requirements on safe food, traceability, food hygiene and microbiological requirements.

The Feed the Future Trade Project distributed a guide on EU import requirements to the participants.