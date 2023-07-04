USAID successfully concludes MaMoni maternal and newborn care strengthening project

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) joined Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in hosting a learning dissemination event marking the end of the five-year USAID MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project (MNCSP).

The USAID project, implemented by Save the Children and its consortium partners, shared data detailing improved health outcomes for mothers and newborns across MaMoni's 17 districts in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

USAID's MaMoni MNCSP, in collaboration with MOHFW, enhanced the quality of maternal and newborn care services, strengthened health systems, and focused on community engagement to ensure Bangladeshis had access to essential healthcare.

By implementing a range of interventions, including building the capacity of healthcare providers, improving health infrastructure and equipment, and supporting maternal and newborn health community awareness campaigns, MaMoni contributed significantly to the government of Bangladesh's goal of ending preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

Deputy Secretary Md Nasir Uddin, director (administration) of Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery, mentioned that the project expanded the availability of life-saving health interventions for pregnant women, mothers and newborns in the areas in which it operated and reached approximately 35.5 million population.

"Working with civil surgeons, health facility managers, and service providers, MaMoni empowered recently deployed graduate midwives to take up their assigned role as the main maternal and newborn healthcare providers in health facilities, particularly at the Upazila Health Complex levels," he said.

USAID's MaMoni project interventions have already been incorporated into the MOHFW's health system, which means that even though the project has come to an end, most of MaMoni's activities will continue at the national and subnational levels. USAID's MaMoni project recommends that the government of Bangladesh continues to work with its implementing partners and donors to not only continue supporting the life-saving interventions in MaMoni-supported districts, but expand them to all 64 of Bangladesh's districts.

USAID Bangladesh's Infectious Diseases Team Lead Dr Samina Choudhury also spoke at the event. "By collaborating closely with the government of Bangladesh, local communities, and other stakeholders, USAID's MaMoni project improved availability of, and access to quality maternal and newborn health services.

The project directly benefited district and upazila health management and public sector facilities, including medical college hospitals, district hospitals, mother and child welfare centres, upazila health complexes, and union-level health facilities.

Guests of honour at the event included Prof Dr Mohammod Shahidullah, president of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons and chairperson of National Technical Working Committee, Newborn Health; Prof Ferdousi Begum, immediate past president of Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB); and Dr Md Azizul Alim, programme manager of Maternal Health Programme, Directorate General of Health Services.