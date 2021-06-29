Urbania: World Vision Air Solutions Challenge Announces Top 3 winners

The three teams who placed 2nd and 1st runner up and champion respectively were Wastech, Epsilon and The Marauders.

World Vision Bangladesh, in collaboration with Inspira Advisory and Consulting Limited, organised the final round of the Urbania - World Vision Air Solutions Challenge yesterday. This virtual-only competition had already progressed through the 1st and 2nd rounds whereby close to 100 teams from 30+ universities consisting of students from engineering, environmental science, social science, and business disciplines have participated across three thematic areas: Urban Life Solutions, Industrial & Commercial Solutions, and Social Awareness, states a press release.

The three teams who placed 2nd and 1st runner up and champion respectively were Wastech, Epsilon, and The Marauders. The champion team, The Marauders, consisted of team members from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT). Team Epsilon is composed of students of Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). Team Wastech has members from Adamjee Cantonment College, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), and Saint Joseph High School.

The event featured a number of important stakeholders discussing the need for urgent measures to address urban air pollution in Bangladesh. Ms. Monju Maria Palma, the Deputy Director of Urban Planning at World Vision Bangladesh, talked about the role of the youth in bringing in innovation to help address urban air pollution. Dr. Khabir Uddin, a Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Jahangirnagar University, mentioned that we need initiative, awareness, and long-term preparation to tackle the notorious problem of air pollution in Bangladesh.

A member of the judge's panel, Md. Ziaul Haque, the Director at the Department of Environment of the Government of Bangladesh, mentioned that he is very inspired by the fact that the youth of the nation are taking an active interest in addressing national problems. And that this is a good indication for the future.

The Chief Guest of the event Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus, Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research, at BRAC University, encouraged the participants and the audience, in general, to start taking a more active interest in the topic and start studying up on air pollution.

In the closing session, Mr. Chandan Z. Gomes, Senior Director of Operations and Program Quality (SDO), World Vision Bangladesh remarked on the uniqueness and the boundless enthusiasm of the youth of the nation and how the final round indicated that once more. He went on to say that one of World Vision Bangladesh's major objectives is to make Dhaka a safer and more livable place for children- the ideas presented by the finalists will certainly add a valuable dimension to that pursuit.

The young innovators who have participated in this competition will be provided with further support by the organizing team to transform their ideas into scalable initiatives in the long run.