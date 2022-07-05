upay offers 10% cash reward on Eid shopping

Mobile financial service provider upay offers a 10 percent cash reward for its customers on upay payment at selected super shops and electronics brands' stores on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The offer started on 1 July and would continue until the day before Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release.

Under the offer in the super shop category, upay customers will receive the cash reward while making payment at the outlets of Agora, Meena Bazar, Daily Sopping, Unimart, Bazar Sharabela, Mehedi Mart, Khulshi Mart, and Shopping Bag. A customer can avail a maximum of Tk100 in each transaction and a total of Tk. 200 as a cash reward during the campaign period.

Besides, upay customers will also receive a 10 percent cash reward on upay payment at the outlets of LG Butterfly and Best Electronics across the country. The customers will receive a maximum of Tk500 as cash reward in electronics brand category during the campaign period.

The customers can make the payment by using the upay app or dialing USSD code *268#

Other than cash out, send money, and fund transfer, the customers can use the cash reward to avail of various upay services, including mobile recharge, merchant payment.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.