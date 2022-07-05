upay offers 10% cash reward on Eid shopping

Corporates

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:28 pm

Related News

upay offers 10% cash reward on Eid shopping

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:28 pm
upay offers 10% cash reward on Eid shopping

Mobile financial service provider upay offers a 10 percent cash reward for its customers on upay payment at selected super shops and electronics brands' stores on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The offer started on 1 July and would continue until the day before Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release. 

Under the offer in the super shop category, upay customers will receive the cash reward while making payment at the outlets of Agora, Meena Bazar, Daily Sopping, Unimart, Bazar Sharabela, Mehedi Mart, Khulshi Mart, and Shopping Bag. A customer can avail a maximum of Tk100 in each transaction and a total of Tk. 200 as a cash reward during the campaign period.

Besides, upay customers will also receive a 10 percent cash reward on upay payment at the outlets of LG Butterfly and Best Electronics across the country. The customers will receive a maximum of Tk500 as cash reward in electronics brand category during the campaign period.

The customers can make the payment by using the upay app or dialing USSD code *268#

Other than cash out, send money, and fund transfer, the customers can use the cash reward to avail of various upay services, including mobile recharge, merchant payment.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.

upay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh