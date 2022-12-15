Customers can pay Palli Bidyut prepaid bill payment through upay

Photo: Courtesy

Mobile financial service provider upay signed an agreement with Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) under which around 12 lakh Palli Bidyut prepaid customers can now pay their electricity bill through upay, said a press release.

Emon Kalyan Dutta, the chief sales and service officer of upay and Md Shamim Ahsan, company secretary of BREB, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations recently.

Among others, Ziaur Rahman, chief strategy Officer, Hasan Mohammad Zahid, head of govt. sales of upay, Md Sekander-E-Azam, head of transaction banking of United Commercial Bank Limited, and Md Dipankar Biswas, joint secretary and member, finance, Md Nozmul Haq, finance controller, and finance directors Md Abul Kalam Azad and Md Arman Ahsan of BREB were present during the signing ceremony.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.