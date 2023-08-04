UCB distributes humanitarian aid items to underprivileged 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility distributed humanitarian aid items to the underprivileged people of the country on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate the month of mourning. 

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS and media personality Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati and Manush programme, were present as chief guests in the event held in collaboration with Char Sajai Kalyan Trust.

A total of 10 kg of rice, 1 kg of pulses, 1 litre of oil and 2 kg of potatoes were distributed among about 15 thousand families in Char Sajai of Kodalkati Union of Char Rajibpur Upazila of Kurigram district, on 3 August in the premises of Madhya Charsajai Government Primary School. Along with this, three fruit trees, fertilizers, cages for trees have been provided to each family.

Head Master of Char Sajai Government Primary School Akidul Islam (Ahad Master), Rajibpur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md. Mahmudul Hasan, Rajibpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md. Mozaharul Islam, Chairperson & Founder of Char Sajai Welfare Trust Ahmed Parvez Shamsuddin, Trust Executive Director Shahidul Islam Bablu, Treasurer Fawzul Azim,  Trustee and Shilpa Bank DGM Jasimuddin Khan, Associate Professor of Mass Communication Department of California State University, USA. Abu Nasser Rajeev also participated in the distribution of humanitarian aid items. 

Deputy Managing Director of UCB, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, said distributing humanitarian aid to the poor people of such a remote pastoral area is not the last thing. In the future, UCB will try to play a role in alleviating the poverty of the people here. He requested everyone's help in this regard.

